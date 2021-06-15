Bord na Móna has published the draft plans for a new 50-turbine wind farm located in its Ballydermot Bog Group in east Offaly and northwest Kildare.

The proposed development includes 50 turbines with an overall blade tip height of 220 metres.

The 50 turbines will be spread over Bord na Móna’s 14,000 acres of bogland in the area, occupying around 5% of this land.

The bog group consists of 14 bogs, 12 of which have been identified as potentially suitable for the location of wind turbines.

The Ballydermot wind farm.

The Ballydermot Bog Group is located in counties Kildare and Offaly and is close to Allenwood, Clonbullogue, Derrinturn, Edenderry and Rathangan.

Third wind farm

If successful, the development will become the third wind farm in the area alongside the Mountlucas Wind Farm, which is currently operational, and the Cloncreen Wind Farm, which is due to enter operation in 2022.

The company says the project will deliver 150 to 200 jobs during construction and a number of long-term technical jobs in operations and maintenance once complete.

It is envisaged that a planning application will be lodged in summer 2022 directly to An Bord Pleanála

It is envisaged that a planning application will be lodged in summer 2022 directly to An Bord Pleanála.

Members of the local community who wish to submit feedback on the proposed development can do so by Monday 30 August via the online questionnaire at www.ballydermotwindfarm.ie.

They can also email feedback to ballydermotwindfarm@bnm.ie or by post to Ballydermot Wind Farm, Bord na Móna, Main Street, Newbridge, Co Kildare, W12 XR59.