David, Luke and Adam Kirrane with the champion bull, Carrentubber Boston, that sold for €3,080. \ Shanon Kinahan

On Thursday 28 March the Salers Cattle Society of Ireland held its first spring sale in five years in Gort Mart, which saw five bulls sell to an average price of €2,695 and seven out of 24 heifers secure €2,000 or more.

The society offered a €300 cashback to the purchasers of the two top-priced bulls, which saw Carrentubber Boston and Ashbury Apollo ET clear the €3,000 mark.

The highest-priced bull on the night was the champion bull Carrentubber Boston, Tubbercurry, Co Sligo, at €3,080. The February 2022-born bull was sired by Montesquieu.

The second highest-priced bull on the night was Ashbury Apollo ET from the herd of Alfred Melvin, Mulhuddart, Dublin 15. The May 2021-born bull was sired by Geronimogd and sold for €3,020.

Selling for €2,700 on the night was December 2021-born Napoleon son, Sligo Andie from the herd of Bernard Hunt, Gurteen, Co Sligo.

In the female ring, the highest price of the night was secured by Spiddal Betty.

The March 2022-born heifer was sired by Spiddal Pat and sold for €2,260 for breeder Peatsai O’Conghaile, Spiddal, Co Galway.

Next to hit the polls was Co Kerry breeder, Des Buckley with Guhard Bethany. The June 2022-born heifer was sired by Forez and sold for €2,080. There was a 100% clearance of bulls on the night with only two heifers failing to meet their reserve.