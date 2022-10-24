BovINE's Irish arm is run by Teagasc in collaboration with the IFA. / Donal O'Leary

Farmers and other beef sector stakeholders have been invited to join an online meeting hosted by the BovINE project team.

The meeting will take place on Tuesday 25 October at 8pm and farmers can ask questions during the event.

The EU-wide project’s Irish arm is run in collaboration with Teagasc and the Irish Farmers' Association (IFA).

BovINE project manager Richard Lynch stated that the meeting is aimed at sharing knowledge with farmers on the ground.

Sharing solutions

“Sharing solutions to sustainability challenges across Europe is one of the key objectives of BovINE. The aim of this event is to ensure that Irish beef farmers have access to such knowledge,” said Lynch.

Teagasc's head of drystock knowledge transfer Pearse Kelly will speak on innovation on beef farms.

“Constant improvements in production and technical efficiency, along with the adoption of new technologies, can make a real positive difference on beef farms, across all aspects of sustainability,” Kelly commented ahead of the event.

Organic farmer input

Organic suckler farmer Clive Bright will give an inside view of his 100% grass-fed beef production system in Ballymote, Co Sligo.

The farm does not buy in any feed or spread chemical fertilisers, yet maintains a profit.

Italian brothers Alessandro and Paolo Vigna, who buy and finish Irish-born weanlings, will discuss cattle finishing on one of the largest finishing units in Italy.

The family takes over 20,000 cattle to slaughter each year, with the brothers putting some of their success down to a comprehensive animal health and welfare strategy.

French Livestock Institute IDELE’s Helen Fuchey will give participants an overview a new labelling innovation aimed at allowing consumers to see where the shelf price goes when buying a beef product with a the ‘Renumera Score label’.

The innovation is intended on increasing beef supply chain transparency and help deliver a better price for farmers.

To register for the event, click here.