Jakarta, capital city of Indonesia. Badminton is extremely popular in Indonesia and they have won their only Olympic gold medals in the sport.

I’ve been watching an odd bit of Olympic action of late and have heard Indonesia’s badminton gold medallists Greysia Polii and Apriyani Rahayu are in line for a few added extra prizes.

Apparently the Indonesian government has given them a cash reward of five billion rupiah (just under €300,000), a chain of meatball restaurants has pledged them an outlet each and the district head of Apriyanis Rahayu’s hometown has promised her a house and (far more importantly, in my view) five cows.

I’m off now to dust off my racket and aim for Paris 2024. President Higgins might let me look after his Dexters if I bring home a medal.