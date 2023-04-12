All the major beef and dairy processors in NI have agreed to collect a levy to help fund the wildlife intervention elements of DAERA’s new TB eradication Strategy.

In a draft letter seen by the Irish Farmers Journal, to be sent out by dairy processors to suppliers, it is proposed that the first deduction will be made from the May milk cheque.

Members of the NI Meat Exporters’ Association (NIMEA) have also signed up to the levy, and it is expected they will also start in May.

Proposal

The proposal is that the dairy levy will be 0.02p/l, while on beef it is £1/head.

Farmers can opt out, although when the issue was raised at information meetings last autumn organised by the TB Eradication Partnership (TBEP), there were few, if any, dissenting voices.

Whether a targeted cull of badgers in TB hotspot areas of NI actually happens this year remains unclear.

DAERA is still waiting on the outcome of a judicial review brought by various wildlife groups who argue that the Department’s 2021 public consultation on the TB eradication strategy was not lawful. There is also no minister in place at Stormont to take forward necessary legislation.

Despite those challenges, industry leaders are keen to get everything else in place, including funding for a company to undertake a cull of badgers, mainly by controlled shooting.

As part of that process, DAERA has invited expressions of interest from companies to carry out the badger intervention element of the strategy.

In a statement, DAERA confirmed that delivery would be on “a not-for-profit basis, with the farmer-led company funding the cull itself and the Department providing authorisation and oversight”.

The statement also points out that “no cull has been authorised” as yet, however this process allows the Department to do preparatory work with the company prior to any cull taking place.

Contract period

The expression of interest form asks interested parties to confirm they are willing to commit to an initial contract period of four years per cull area.

These intervention areas are likely be approximately 100km2 but may be larger, and there could be multiple cull areas operating at the same time.

The Department estimates that the cost for delivering an effective cull over four years, plus one additional year, is approximately £107,000 per 100km2 area.

The closing date for expressions of interest forms is 5pm on 21 April 2023. Only those who submit this form will be eligible to move to Stage 2, when a full application will be required.

