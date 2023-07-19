The latest bovine TB disease statistics published by DAERA for May 2023, show that the 12-month herd incidence of the disease has reached a new record high of 10.84%.

Herd incidence, which is defined by DAERA as the number of new reactor herds as a proportion of all herds which presented cattle for a test, had fallen slightly in April 2023 to 10.67%. However, in May, another 186 new reactor herds were discovered during testing.

For the five months to the end of May 2023, there have been 960 new TB reactor herds, up 16% on the same period in 2022. When herds already in a breakdown are included, a total of 1,620 herds have had at least one reactor at a TB test.

The number of reactor animals found during tests continues to be a major concern, given the current pressure on public finances. To the end of May 2023, there has been 6,638 reactors, up 20% on equivalent figure from 2022 and 26% ahead of that from 2021.

The highest incidence rate of the disease continues to be in the area covered by the Newtownards Divisional Veterinary Office (DVO) at 14.90%, followed by Enniskillen (14.45%), Coleraine (12.49%) and Ballymena (12.20%). The Enniskillen figure stands out from the rest, as the disease incidence rate in that area has virtually doubled in the last 12 months.

Targeted cull

Meanwhile, plans in NI to roll out targeted badger culling in TB hotspot areas remain on hold, with the Department still waiting on the outcome of a judicial review taken by various badger campaign groups. These groups have challenged whether a DAERA consultation on TB eradication in 2021 was lawful. The case was heard at Belfast High Court on 21 November 2022.