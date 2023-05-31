Annual bovine TB herd incidence in NI hit a record high in March 2023 at 10.80%, up from the 10.65% reported in February 2023.
Herd incidence, which measures the number of new breakdowns out of all herds tested, has been increasing steadily since mid-2020.
Across the first three months of 2023 a total of 1,131 herds have had at least one reactor at a test, with 609 of these herds recorded as new breakdowns, up 27% on the same period in 2022.
In total from January to March 2023 there has been 4,480 reactors at TB tests, up 29% on the 3,472 cattle taken
in the first three months of 2022.
