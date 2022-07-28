The former director of Teagasc, Professor Gerry Boyle, is understood to have accepted an invitation to be the next chair of AgriSearch, a farmer-funded body in Northern Ireland that commissions production-based research in dairy, beef and sheep.

It is a meteoric rise for Prof Boyle, given he only joined the board of AgriSearch in December 2021. He is due to take over from Omagh accountant Seamus McCaffrey before the end of the year.

Prof Boyle is the current chair of the Food Vision Dairy Group in the Republic, and also recently joined the Arrabawn board. He is certainly keeping busy in his “retirement”.

