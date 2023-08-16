I see that AgriSearch – the body set up in Northern Ireland back in 1997 to help leverage funds for livestock production research – is on the hunt for a new operations manager, with applications for the position to be in by noon on Monday 4 September.

Funded by levies on milk, beef and lamb, the latest accounts show AgriSearch had built up reserves of over £1.1m (€1.28m), but was struggling to get money spent because of the “lack of funding opportunities”.

The new operations manager will be responsible for four to six staff, and reports directly to AgriSearch chair, former Teagasc director Prof Gerry Boyle.

Perhaps Boyle will have his eye on a few middle managers in Teagasc, but with AgriSearch offering a “competitive salary” of up to £44,000 (€51,000), it might not be enough to tempt many.

