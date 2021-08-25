The appointments pages may have been quiet for the month of August but the agri-sector has not been completely devoid of activity.

For example, I note that Mark Boyle, former CEO designate at Kepak, has returned to the dairy fold following his appointment as group commercial director with Northern Ireland co-op Dale Farm.

Boyle will be responsible for overseeing the commercial, marketing and new product development teams within the business across its domestic and international markets.

Prior to his flirtation with the beef processing sector, Boyle led the Kerry Foods business across Ireland and held senior commercial roles within the Kerry Group and Green Isle.

Staying with all things Kingdom-related, I see that the heavy lifting in Kerry Group’s agri-trading section will fall on the shoulders of James O’Connell.

The Scartaglen native has been appointed general manager of Kerry Group’s agribusiness division. Employed by the business for over 17 years, O’Connell was formerly a quality manager with the firm.