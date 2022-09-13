Paymentrs under various schemes will be paid out to farmers over the coming months.

Farmers will begin to receive 70% of their Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) as an advanced payment from 17 October 2022, the Irish Farmers Journal can reveal.

The 70% advanced payment rate is higher than the standard rate of 50% traditionally set. The balancing payments due under the BPS (30%) will then commence from the start of December 2022.

The payments schedule was shared with farmers in a letter sent by the Department of Agriculture this week.

Other payments

Department payments under the National Reserve, Young Farmer Scheme and Protein Aid will also commence in December, according to the letter sent to farmers.

Meanwhile, advanced payments under the Area of Natural Constraint Scheme (ANCS) will commence this month, Green Low-carb Agri-environment Scheme (GLAS) payments will begin in October, along with the Sheep Welfare Scheme (SWS) and Organic Farming Scheme (OFS).

The advance payments for the Beef Data and Genomics Programme (BDGP), Beef Environmental Efficiency Programme (BEEP), Straw Incorporation Measure (SIM) and the balancing payments for the ANCS will be rolled out by the Department in December also.

Exceptional aid

Elsewhere, exceptional aid schemes provided to farmers by the Department to mitigate the impact of the war in Ukraine will also be rolled out over the coming months.

Farmers who applied for the Fodder Support Scheme are set to begin receiving payments of up to €1,000 in late November.

The Tillage Incentive Scheme and Protein/Cereal Mix Crop Scheme payments will be issued in December. The Pigs Exceptional Payment Scheme 2 and Horticulture Exceptional Payment Scheme will deliver payments in September.

Farmers are reminded that the most convenient way to view payment details is through the ‘Financial Self Services’ facility, available on www.agfood.ie. Readers can also sign up to the Department’s text message service through the ‘update my details’ section on this website.

