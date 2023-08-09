DAERA has clarified with the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) that it aims to pay Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) money from the first week of September.It will be the second year in a row that the vast majority of NI farmers will receive their entire direct payments at the start of next month.

Flexibility

Being outside of the EU has given DAERA more flexibility to make earlier payments. In 2020 and 2021, the Department was able to make full payments from mid-October. Prior to that, in line with EU rules, farmers in NI received advance payments in October, with the balance paid out in December.

Commenting, UFU President David Brown said that news of early payments will provide farmers with a much-needed lift.

“Cashflow is extremely tight on farms at the present time. Farmers have faced significant financial pressure this summer with the added complexity of the weather and the wettest July on record, which makes the BPS more important than ever,” said Brown.

One more year

Looking ahead, farmers can expect one more year of BPS money, with the same cross-compliance and land eligibility conditions applying.

In 2025 the process of transitioning to a new Farm Sustainability Payment will begin, before it is fully rolled out in 2026. The new payment will come with revised land eligibility requirements and new farm sustainability standards.

Read more

DAERA planning for early BPS payments