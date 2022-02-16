The Department of Agriculture has asked that applications be made in advance of the deadline. \Tommy Moyles

The 2022 Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) opened for applications on Wednesday.

The scheme will remain open for applications until Monday 16 May 2022.

Farmers can only apply for the scheme online, but maps and land details will be provided to farmers by post along with an information pack from the Department.

These packs are intended on offering support to farmers and advisers through the online application process and should arrive by post within the coming days, the Department has said.

Eligible farmers have been asked to check that the Areas of Natural Constraint (ANC) Scheme has been properly applied for, where relevant.

The yearly payment applications for other schemes, such as the Straw Incorporation Measure (SIM), Green Low-carbon Agri-environment Scheme (GLAS) and the Organic Farming Scheme (OFS) can also be made online.

The Department has asked farmers and advisers to make applications early.

Should farmers wish to contact the Department in relation to online application they can do so at:

049 4368288 in relation to queries on registering for www.agfood.ie – for example queries on lost passwords, how to register etc.

057 8674422 in relation to queries on completing the BPS application once registered on www.agfood.ie. or to request a paper copy of the terms and conditions.