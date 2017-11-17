BPS payments issue to another 1,500 farmers
By Caitríona Morrissey on 17 November 2017
The money is a 70% advance on the 2017 Basic Payment Scheme.
Please register or sign in to continue reading
More in News
By Patrick Donohoe on 17 November 2017
By Amy Forde on 17 November 2017
Related Stories
By Thomas Hubert on 15 November 2017
By Caitríona Morrissey on 15 November 2017
By Donal Magner on 13 November 2017
Low bay fittings250w metal haloids9 fitting in totalAsk For Tony in ...
Farm fencing posts and strainers for sale, pressure treated to IS436 standard, a...
Top Quality chopped wheat straw in 8x4x2 bales www.strawchip.com...
Range of Refurb unlocked phones from €79! NATIONWIDE DELIVERY...
10 year guarantee. Water filters & outlet taps available...