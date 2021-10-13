With discussions on Budget 2022 now turning to a review process, attention is focusing on next week’s advance payments under the Basic Payment Scheme (BPS).

Advance payments worth 70% of a farmer’s total payment will commence on Monday 18 October, with 30% balancing payments in line to roll out on 1 December.

BPS payments are a major contributor to family farm income, with €1.16bn paid to 122,926 eligible applicants in 2021.

Within this, advance payments totalling approximately €781m were paid to 118,000 farmers, who will be hoping for this performance to be at least matched in 2021.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said: “I’m delighted to be able to rollout the advance of the Basic Payment Scheme for 2022.

“The BPS is critical for farm families so it is a top priority of mine to get payments in to bank accounts as quickly as possible.

“My officials do a tremendous amount of work in order to get payments issued rapidly and further payments will continue on target.”

ANC and TAMS update

Meanwhile, there was another €2.32m paid to 989 farmers under the Areas of Natural Constraints (ANC) last week.

This is similar to last week’s payment and brings the total payment to €189.66m paid to 87,097 farmers.

Payment runs continue twice weekly, with the main reason for these payments being sanctioned stemming from applications satisfying stocking rate requirements. The Department advises that where a farmer believes they have satisfied the stocking rate requirement, but have not yet received payment, they should make contact.

Weekly payment runs continue as normal under the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS), with payments averaging from €1.3m to €1.8m across an average of 150 to 180 payment claims.

The current level of payment stands at €312.6m, paid to cover 22,938 payment claims. Tranche 23 closes for applications on 5 November, with Tranche 24 opening on 6 November.

Soil sampling programme

Applications to the new Soil Sampling and Analysis Programme held strong up until last Friday’s closing date (8 October), with 15,500 applications received.

There has been another €15m allocated to the pilot project for 2022, which provides an opportunity to apportion more funding to this intake of applications, or the potential to open it for another intake in 2022.