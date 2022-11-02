The victory of left-wing Luiz Inácio “Lula” da Silva in Sunday’s runoff election in Brazil may get ratification of the Mercosur trade deal between South America and the EU back on track.
Under the Bolsonaro regime the process of finalising the 2019 deal halted due to EU concerns about rainforest clearing in the Amazon basin. Lula has made clear he’s keen to tackle deforestation, and said in September that he would conclude the agreement with the EU in the first six months of his premiership.
SHARING OPTIONS: