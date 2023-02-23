Brazil has suspended its beef exports to China following the confirmation of a case of atypical BSE in the country.

Laboratory analysis of samples sent to the World Organisation for Animal Health in Alberta, Canada, confirmed BSE, commonly known as ‘mad cow disease’, in a cow carcase.

The seven-year-old suckler cow came from a farm in Pará, a northern state of Brazil, the Brazilian Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (MAPA) has said.

Exports

While expected to be temporary, the export suspension is a major blow for Brazilian farmers.

It comes as part of an animal health pact previously agreed between China and Brazil.

In 2022, Brazil exported 1.238m tonnes of beef to China, half of its total exports of 2.264m tonnes.

This beef will now be left looking for a new home in international beef markets, something which could mean bad news for Irish beef exported to the UK and EU.

However, it also creates a large hole in China’s beef supply, leaving opportunity for other beef exports, such as those from Ireland, to gain ground.

Disease control

"All measures are being taken immediately at each stage of the investigation and the matter is being handled with total transparency to guarantee Brazilian and global consumers the recognised quality of our meat," said Carlos Favaro, Brazil's new Minister of Agriculture.

The atypical BSE was confirmed in a suckler cow.

Brazilian officials highlighted that atypical BSE appears “spontaneously in nature” and that there is no risk of spread to humans.

The infected cow was on a farm of 160 cattle and the site has been inspected and closed down for now.

Previous cases

Brazil last confirmed two atypical cases of BSE in September 2021 and the large beef player’s exports to China were suspended until mid-December of that year.

Ireland faced a similar closure of the Chinese market when a case of atypical BSE was identified here in May 2020. However, Ireland’s ban lasted longer, until January 2023.

Read more

