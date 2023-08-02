Brazil plans to increase beef production by one million tonnes over the next 10 years.

Brazil, the world’s largest beef exporter, is gearing up for an increase in the global demand for beef products over the next 10 years.

The growth strategy, linked to its Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock, will see Brazil’s beef production grow by 1.1m tonnes by 2023 to bring its total beef production to 10.2m tonnes in 2033.

Some 300,000t of this extra production will be consumed in Brazil, while 800,000t will be targeted at expanding export markets. This is the equivalent of 2.6m extra animals entering the world market by 2033.

Brazil also plans to grow its poultry meat production by 28%, or 4.3m tonnes, and its pigmeat production by 1.2m tonnes, or 23%, much of which will also be destined for the world market.

Total meat production will go from 29.6m tonnes in 2023 to 36.2m tonnes in 2033, a total increase of 22%.

The plan from the Brazilian government, seen by the Irish Farmers Journal,calls for investment in Brazilian agriculture infrastructure and research in the meat sector to make sure the ambitious targets can be met.

Main drivers

The strategy also highlights that the growth of the domestic market, exports and increased productivity will be the main drivers of this meat production increase.

The news comes as Teagasc ?analysis has predicted that the Irish suckler herd will contract by close to 250,000 head, or 29%, by 2030.

Meanwhile, the Irish beef trade continues to be under pressure with bullocks being quoted at €4.65/kg to €4.70/kg and heifers being quoted at €4.70/kg to €4.75/kg.