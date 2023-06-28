Research published this week by the University of Maryland on the World Resources Institutes (WRI) Global Forest Watch platform shows that 4.1 million hectares (ha) of tropical rainforest was lost in 2022 worldwide, a 10% increase on 2021. Rainforest loss was highest in Brazil, accounting for 1.773m ha of the 4.1m global total – which is a 15% increase on the area lost in 2021. This is also the largest non-fire related loss in Brazil since 2005.

This data is at variance with figures published by the Brazilian Government’s National Institute for Space research (INPE). Based on data collected by the Monitoring of Deforestation in the Legal Amazon by Satellite (PRODES), they calculated that 11,594km2 was cleared in 2022 – an 11% reduction from 2021 levels.

Different methodology is used, which explains the different results. The National Institute for Space Research (INPE) uses deforestation – land cleared for different land uses – whereas Global Forest Watch uses tree loss, which can be for any reason and may not be permanent removal as it includes land to be replanted.