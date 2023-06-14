Imports of Brazilian beef to the EU have increased by 27% in 2023 when compared with the same period in 2022. The Chinese ban on Brazilian beef imports at the beginning of 2023 meant Brazil targeted the European market to fill the gap that China left during the ban.

Between January and May, Brazil exported 24,452t of fresh beef to the EU market. Chilled beef imports were up 29% while frozen beef imports were up 26%.

The Netherlands was the largest market for chilled Brazilian beef imports, followed by the Spanish market. Italy was highest for frozen imports, accounting for 57% of total Brazilian beef imports.

Pressure remains on the Irish trade, with very little movement in beef quotes this week.

Bullocks are being quoted at €5.00-€5.05/kg while heifers are working off €5.05-€5.10/kg.

Cows have taken the biggest hit in the last three weeks, with R3 cows now being quoted at €4.50/kg in some factories.

Last week’s kill tightened with almost 700 cattle fewer than the week before. The national kill is back 35,000 head on 2022 levels.