Presidents Putin and Bolsonaro shake hands in Moscow where Russia agreed to double fertilser exports to Brazil.

Brazil’s Minister of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply Tereza Cristina announced the establishment of a 30-year national fertiliser plan this week.

Brazil imports 80% of its fertiliser requirement and Cristina contrasted this with the US and China who she said are both 80% self-sufficient, relying on imports for just 20% of their need.

She described food security as a matter of national security and has called on private investors to join with Government to develop the sector, particularly in the exploration of potash and urea.

She bemoaned the complexity of environmental legislation, a potential blockage in exploiting deposits in the Amazonas state.

She said if mines were in environmentally sensitive areas the risks would be mitigated as far as possible but exceptions had to be made to facilitate the development of the mines.

This proposal had been made last week by President Bolsonaro who has presided over increased rainforest clearance during his time in office.

Prior to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, President Bolsonaro, who faces an election in October this year, secured an agreement for Russia to double its exports to Brazil but this is now in doubt following the invasion. Similarly, the agriculture minister secured the agreement from Iran to more than treble their fertiliser exports to Brazil from 600,000t to 2m tonnes.

It is thought Brazil’s fertiliser stocks will last until the major planting season begins in October.

However, with Russia accounting for almost a quarter of Brazil’s near 40m tonne import requirement, there are fears it will be missing in 2022.