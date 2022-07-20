The largest Easycare flock on the island of Ireland will be the focus of a breeding event on 2 August hosted by Ballycoose Farm, Ballygaddy, Larne, Co Antrim (BT40 2RW).

The 1,600ac farm, run by Campbell and Isobel Tweed, has an extensive performance recording programme, and is linked to both the Signet and Sheep Ireland breeding programmes.

Goals are breeding hardy sheep that require low levels of labour but are still capable of achieving satisfactory output.

The event starts at 6pm and will include a presentation on developing the optimum breeding programme and reaping the benefits of performance recording.

There will also be presentations on market prospects for the sector and health considerations for a problem-free breeding season.