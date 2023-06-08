The sheep showing area will attract high levels of interest and act as a shop window for prospective customers. \ David Ruffles

The entry of sheep at Sheep 2023 looks set to be the largest exhibit of breeds on the island of Ireland in 2023. Over 800 sheep will be on show in the sheep breeds exhibit. Eight breed societies are holding show classes, as detailed in the table on the right.

There are in the region of 20 other breeds confirmed with a sheep exhibit. This is an important year for many sheep breeders, with the introduction of the genotyped ram action as part of the Sheep Improvement Scheme.

Sheep 2023 will act as an ideal shop window for breed societies and breeders to converse with farmers who, in turn, can use the event to find out details of sales or breeders who will have eligible rams available this season.

It will also provide an opportunity for farmers to interact with groups specialising in the production of high-quality replacement ewe hoggets and ewe lambs.

FBD five-star LambPlus classes

The deadline for pedigree breeders exhibiting at Sheep 2023 to apply for the FBD five-star LambPlus ram lamb classes is approaching fast on Monday 12 June.

The across-breed competition, with a total prize fund of €2,000, has two classes – a replacement class and a terminal class, each with a fund of €1,000 (€350 for the winner and prizes to sixth position).

To be eligible for entry, rams must be part of the Sheep Ireland LambPlus programme, rate as five-star on the relevant index and come from a flock with a minimum data-quality index (DQI) score of 60%.

Rams will be judged by well-renowned UK pedigree breeder Matthew Prince who breeds Beltex, Charmoise and Texel sheep in Derbyshire.

The competition is free to enter and rams can only enter one class on the day. Entries for the class should be emailed to ramsale@sheep.ie by Monday 12 June stating the owner of the ram, the ram’s tag number and the class you would like to enter.

Sheep breed shows (first eight breeds) and exhibits

Belclare Sheep Society.

Irish Blue Texel Sheep Society.

Irish Vendeén Sheep Society.

Irish Charollais Sheep Society.

Irish Texel Sheep Society.

Irish Rouge Sheep Society.

South of Ireland Hampshire Down Breeders.

South of Ireland Branch Suffolk Sheep Society.

Borris Ewe Breeders Association.

Donegal Mule Group.

Chapelizod Pedigree Sheep.

Connemara Mayo Blackface Breed.

Cooley Sheep Breeders Association.

Foundry Texels.

Galway Sheep Breeders Association.

Irish Dutch Spotted Sheep Association.

Irish Ryeland & Coloured Ryeland Sheep Breeders.

Jacob Sheep Society Ireland.

Irish Suffolk Sheep Society.

Mayo Mountain Sheep Breeders Association.

Mayo Mule and Greyface Group.

Kilkenny Pedigree Sheepbreeders.

Southern Ireland Lleyn Sheep Club.

South of Ireland Bluefaced Leicester.

South of Ireland Lanark Sheep Breeders.

Southeast Mule Breeders.

Swaledale Sheep Breeders Association.

Tullow Sheep Breeders Association.

West of Ireland Registered Pedigree Suffolk Sheep Breeders Club.

Zwartbles Sheep Breeders of Ireland.