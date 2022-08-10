Breeding hoggets averaged £202 in Ballymena Mart at the annual sale of Suffolk Cheviots.

New record average prices were set at the annual sale of Suffolk Cheviot and Continental cross hoggets and ewe lambs at Ballymena Mart on Saturday 3 August.

In total, 4,500 animals were forwarded for sale, up 20% on last year, with a 96% clearance rate across the lots on offer.

In the hogget section, prices averaged £202.85, up £10 per head on the sale in 2021, and £23 per head ahead of the average from 2020.

Top price of £335 per head was paid for a pen of 12 Suffolk Cheviots offered by M Breen from Tempo, who also received £325 per head for a pen of eight. Other leading prices saw £300 paid to R Carlisle, Newtownabbey, £285 to W Blackburn, Clogher, and £275 to D Knox, Kesh. The top price paid in 2021 for a pen of hoggets was £270.

Ewe lambs

A large entry of ewe lambs saw the average down £3 per head on the 2021 sale, to finish at £117, although that is still ahead of the £115 paid in 2020.

Leading the sale was L Anderson, Kilwaughter, with a pen of 10 averaging £230, up significantly on the highest price of £200 paid in 2020.

The same vendor also sold ewe lambs at £170 and £150 per head.

Other leading prices saw AM McFarlane secure £175, £160 and £145 for various pens of ewe lambs.

Alexander sale

Meanwhile, a total entry of 1,243 gimmers averaged £223 at the annual sale of breeding sheep from the Jalex flock of Nelson and James Alexander, Randalstown, on Wednesday 3 August.

The sale, conducted by Carlisle auctioneers Harrison and Hetherington, saw 696 Suffolk cross gimmers averaging £215 with a top price of £520 paid.

Cheviot mules averaged £252 across 208 head, with a top price of £360 recorded, while Texel gimmers averaged £220 for 177 head, topping out at £1,200 for a pedigree animal.

Beltex cross averaged £214 with a peak of £240, and Scottish mules finished at £192 with a top price of £260.

The sale saw the majority of sheep sold to repeat customers, although buyers were more cautious on price compared to previous years, with the sale average down on the £259 recorded last year.

The Jalex flock will hold a special sale of around 100 tups on Friday 19 August, with animals approved for export to Britain and the Republic of Ireland.

