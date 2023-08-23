Breen’s Farm Machinery Limited cleared a €1m profit for the financial year ending 30 September 2022, marginally below the €1.034m returned for the previous year.

Turnover was also slightly down on the previous year at €17.9m compared with €18.3m in the 2021 financial year and operating profit was €1.2m. Net assets of the company increased by €810,328, bringing total assets to €9.1m while liabilities are €4.1m.

Freighduff Holdings Limited owns 100% of the share capital of Breen’s Farm Machinery and Conor Breen owns 100% of the issued share capital of Freighduff Holdings

The Directors Report identifies “a large decline in the farming agricultural sector” as one of the key risks to the business and exposure to “the price risk of machinery purchases through its trading activities.” Brexit and COVID-19 also remained a concern overhanging the business.

Breen’s Farm Machinery was established in 1977 in Cashel Co Tipperary and opened a depot in Ennis Co Clare in 2013. They are agents for Claas tractors and grass care machinery, Takeuchi plant, Bateson, Bomford and a number of other equipment brands.