Breens Farm Machinery, based in Tipperary and Ennis, will fly the flag for Japanese company Takeuchi at the FTMTA Show. Among the machines to be displayed are the new TCR50-2 tracked dumper and TB325R mini digger.

Tackuchi has re-entered the tracked dumper market with its latest TCR50-2. It comes fitted with a four-cylinder Yanmar Stage V 120hp engine and a two-speed transmission. It has an overall payload of 3,700kg while the body can rotate through 180° to tip left and right.

Inside the cab, all machine vitals are accessed through the 5.7in screen with built-in rearview camera. Other features include a high back seat, air conditioning and a USB radio. The TCR50-2 comes with a two-year warranty as standard.

Also making its first FTMTA show appearance is the TB325R mini digger. Said to be developed to comply with towing regulations, it has an operating weight of 2,440kg and a maximum bucket breakout force of 19.3kN. Underneath the bonnet is a 21.5hp Yanmar diesel engine.