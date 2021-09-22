Minister McConalogue took some comfort from took some comfort from the further deferral of the UK introducing full border controls.

Minister McConalogue is still in contemplation mode when it comes to allocation of the Brexit Adjustment Reserve (BAR), it was clear from his interview.

Strong market prices in 2021 across beef, dairy and sheepmeat on the face of it support the minister’s contention that the industry has adapted well to Brexit.

The minister was less surefooted when challenged about the real impact that was on its way from UK trade deals with Australia, New Zealand and, in time, Mercosur alongside the further nationalisation of the UK retail market for beef.

He was also asked about what requests had come from the farm organisations in respect of using the BAR, to which the minister responded that he had been engaged with them and that there would be further engagement now that the fund is confirmed and in place.