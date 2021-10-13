Farmers can only claim for potential Brexit-related losses sustained in 2022 and 2023 under the €1.1bn Brexit Adjustment Reserve (BAR).

This is despite losses incurred since 2020 being eligible for BAR supports.

While budget documents show that the Government has accepted that any losses during 2020 and 2021 would be eligible for support, it “has decided that the full amount of funding is to be applied to expenditure over the years 2022 and 2023.”

Despite the time restriction, Food Drink Ireland (FDI) has welcomed the allocation of €500m from the fund for 2022.

While food and drink exports to Britain have largely escaped Brexit disruption to-date, there are growing fears that significant difficulties could arise in 2022, when the UK is due to introduce import checks and controls on EU produce.

“As the sector most effected by Brexit, funding must be made available quickly to support food and drink companies to address the additional costs of trading with Britain, as well as investments in innovation and market diversification,” FDI director Paul Kelly said.