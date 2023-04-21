Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has said that it is not possible to draw down funding from the Brexit Adjustment Reserve (BAR) to support the sheep sector, which in recent times has experienced a major cost-price squeeze.

"I have asked my Department and officials to consider how we could potentially draw down Brexit funding. It does not appear to be possible in this instance," Minister McConalogue told Sinn Féin's spokesperson on agriculture Claire Kerrane TD in the Dáil on Thursday.

The Minister stressed that the BAR is an important source, but explained that it is difficult to qualify for it.

"We have to show a direct correlation between what is being funded and the impacts of Brexit. I have not received any proposal which would stack up in that regard," he said.

Deputy Kerrane pointed out that sheep farmers have been calling out for supports for some time now and they have not been forthcoming.

"It has been seven weeks since the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers Association (ICSA) held a protest outside the house.

"I met sheep farmers that day who told me they are to the wall and they are still waiting seven weeks later. The question being posed is that there is a fund," she said.

Market prices

The Minister said that he recognised that sheep farmers are experiencing more difficult market conditions in 2023 than in previous years.

However, he said that market prices are a commercial matter that the Department of Agriculture cannot directly impact or influence.

"Thankfully, in the past week in particular, we have seen a good lift in the price of hoggets of about 60c in some cases, which has been welcome.

"We have seen hoggets crossing €7 per kg and spring lamb going over the €8 per kg mark, which is welcome and much needed by farmers," he added.

Commitment

The Minister committed to monitor the market situation closely while delivering supports to underpin family farm income for the sheep sector through the CAP, the new Sheep Improvement Scheme and every sheep farmer that has applied to ACRES which could potentially be worth up to €7,000 per sheep to their farm this year.