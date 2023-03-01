After more than 40 years of membership of the EU, Brexit was never going to be easy for the UK, and despite all the political spin of recent days, it would be naïve to think this might be the end of the process.

There remain issues to be resolved, and in time new problems will emerge, especially if the UK diverges away from EU regulations and does new trade deals allowing in goods produced to lower standards. If the UK wants to continue trading with its largest and nearest customer, it is likely to involve a process of endless negotiation.