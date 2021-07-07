Ger Brickley and his wife Angela on their dairy farm at Coolrain, Co Laois.

I see the well-known Brickley family from Co Laois are to disperse their herd of Fleckvieh milking cows and followers.

The Brickleys, who installed a robot on their farm, commenced milking in January 2015 after a lifetime breeding pedigree Simmental and Charolais cattle.

I’m told the husband-and-wife team will concentrate more on Fleckvieh breed promotion, the Flekvieh semen sales side of the business, along with facilitating the import of Fleckvieh cattle for Irish clients.

The sale takes place on the farm on Saturday 7 August live on MartBids.