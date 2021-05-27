Date: Friday 28 May 2021

Time: 10am-11.30am

The Irish Farmers Journal and Ornua are partnering to deliver an event focused on diversity, inclusion and equality in the workplace, titled Bridging the Gap.

The event aims to provide information and case studies for companies and organisations who are trying to improve diversity and inclusion at all levels with particular focus on the agri-food sector.

Our mission is to encourage and support the decision makers within the sector and harness the drive for change through a panel discussion, followed by a live and interactive audience Q&A.

The virtual event will be hosted by editor and CEO of Irish Farmers Journal Justin McCarthy, while editor of Irish Country Living Amii McKeever will host the panel discussion with CEO of Ornua Co-operative Ltd John Jordan; founder and CEO at Trivium Vet Louise Grubb; group CEO of Bank of Ireland Francesca McDonagh; and country managing director at Accenture Alastair Blair.

The event is free to attend and the first 100 people who register will receive a special gift pack by post.