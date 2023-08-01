Robert Irvine with the supreme overall champion Griananpoll 1 Vegas at the Northern Ireland Hereford National Show at Clogher Valley. / Kathryn Shaw

The Northern Ireland Hereford Breeders Association held its annual national Hereford show last week as part of the Clogher Valley Show in Co Tyrone.

Taking on the difficult task of judging was Ballynahinch man and current UK Hereford Cattle Society president David Smyth.

David had many touch decisions to make on the day, with 50 cattle from some of the best Hereford herds in Northern Ireland.

A successful day for Robert Irvine of the Gracelands Hereford herd in Co Armagh saw his stock bull Griananpoll 1 Vegan scoop the top honours.

The 27-month-old bull joined the Graceland herd last October after being purchased at the Irish Hereford Breed Society sale in Tullamore from Co Westmeath breeders Tom and Anselm Fitzgerald.

Vegas is sired by Matt Gouldings Gouldingpoll 1 Moonshine and his dam is from the well-known Dendor herd. She was purchased as a heifer by the Fitzgeralds at the elite Hereford designer genes sale in Shrewsbury in 2020.

Dominated

Vegas dominated the senior bull class and followed through by securing the overall male championship and finally the supreme Hereford champion award.

The reserve supreme champion came in the form of the second-placed senior bull Sessiagh 1 Vindesil.

Vindesil was exhibited by Nathaniel Shaw from Benburb. He is a homebred bull sired by the highly successful Normanton Laertes and he impressed the judge with his excellent conformation.

Female entries

A strong entry of females was headed by Caira Fitzpatrick from Kilkeel with Porton House 1 Poppy. This stylish two-year-old heifer was tapped out as overall female champion earning the first major accolade for Caira’s newly formed Moyadd herd.

David Wilson’s Lisrace Landlady was much admired in the junior heifer classes and she went on to take the reserve female championship.