The series will feature Irish dairy farmers detailing how and why they care for the environment and use sustainable farming practices as well as the central role dairy farming plays in Ireland’s national heritage.

‘From the Ground Up’ is the title of a new media campaign launched by the National Dairy Council (NDC).

The campaign will showcase Ireland’s connection to the land and dairy farmers’ actions in relation to sustainability and aims to build a better understanding of progressive farming practices and encourage people to take pride in the industry.

The series will feature Irish dairy farmers detailing how and why they care for the environment and use sustainable farming practices, as well as the central role dairy farming plays in Ireland’s national heritage.

From 6 September and continuing on until November, the campaign will be shown on TV and in cinemas.

On 11 September, it will be aired during the highlights of the all-Ireland football final.

Public support

NDC chief executive Zoë Kavanagh believes that now is the time to get the public to show support to farmers, as the public debate around dairy’s sustainability and the industry’s ability to meet emissions targets heightens.

“There is a disconnect between those who buy and consume Irish dairy - 75% of people believe buying Irish is important - and what our farmers are doing to address the issue of sustainability, particularly when it comes to climate action, thereby guaranteeing their future and that of their families,” says the NDC.

“Our new campaign - ‘From The Ground Up’ - aims to bridge that gap, encouraging pride, greater understanding and a level of responsibility for our national dairy industry.”

'Dairy farming is misunderstood'

NDC farmer ambassador and campaign spokesperson Miriam Gunn added: “Very often, it feels as if farming - and dairy farming in particular - is completely misunderstood and under-valued.

"We are the driving force behind quality products that people want to purchase and are a key part of a healthy, modern lifestyle - the demand for which just keeps increasing - and, yet, as an industry, what we’re doing in the area of sustainability simply isn’t recognised.

“This new NDC campaign, which I was glad to take part in, puts our side of the story across,” she added.