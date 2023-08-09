Conor Pass is an internationally recognised landmark as well as the gateway to the Dingle Peninsula.

Kerry’s beautiful Conor Pass has hit the market for a whopping €10m and The Dealer understands that purchaser interest is far from sluggish.

As well as being one of Ireland’s most recognised landmarks, the landholding consists of 400ac of mature forestry along with around 1,000ac of mountain and lowland grazing ground.

Dingle-town based auctioneer Mike Kennedy says that demand has been “phenomenal”.

However, the owner, Mike Noonan, says he is in no rush to sell. The Irish-American said on radio last week that he wants to see it sold as one parcel.

While €7,500/ac is not bad value, in relative terms you’d want a very good year in milk to justify it.

I also see calls for the State to stump up the money for it and turn it into a national park. We’ll have to wait and see.

Meanwhile, I see that bidding for Kilree Estate in Kilkenny is ramping up, with reports of bids hitting the €10m mark at the weekend.

I’d hardly buy them both?