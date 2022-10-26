Brexit, the long-running saga I have written about in the pages of the Irish Farmers Journal, is the motive force behind the political and financial crisis engulfing the UK in recent weeks.

Brexit was founded on the notion that Britain would be better off going it alone, rather than being constrained by a rules-based relationship with its European neighbours, including Ireland.

Just as it felt it could do without EU rules for international commerce, the Brexiteers who chose Liz Truss to lead the Conservative Party, felt they could also defy the normal rules of prudent budget-making too.

The underlying assumption was that because Britain was Britain, a country that was, prior to 1914, the centre of global finance, it could get away with defying convention in ways that others could not.

Currency

The assumption was that the UK was like the US, the printer of the international reserve currency, which enabled it to print money to pay its bills, as Ronald Reagan did. But sterling is not an international reserve currency anymore. The dollar is.

The UK learned this again, the hard way, last week. It discovered it could not break the rule that one could not fund tax cuts by borrowing alone (Ireland tried this in 1977 with dire results).

The former UK Chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, also believed that he could simply dispense with the requirement of having independent economic projections, as an underpinning for his budget, and that the lenders, from whom he would need to borrow the money, would go on lending it to the UK, as if nothing had changed.

Mistakes

How could such a profound series of mistakes come to be made? England is a very traditional country, with a very strong self-image. That self-image was shaped by its experience as the centre of the world’s largest ever empire for almost a century, and as the country that successfully stood alone against Hitler in 1940.

If Britain could do these things, so too could it do without the EU, and so too could it defy the global financial markets. It was a form of false pride, especially prevalent in the elderly grassroots membership of the Conservative Party who chose Truss over Sunak.

The same false pride, unaccompanied by rigorous homework, was evident in how successive UK governments handled relations with Ireland and the EU, in the wake of the 2016 referendum on the Brexit decision.

This saga is comprehensively covered in the book Ireland’s Call by Stephen Collins, a columnist with The Irish Times.

Two things stand out from this book. The Irish foreign minister at the time of the Brexit referendum in 2016 was Charles Flanagan, and he reacted to the decision with speed and thoroughness. He went in person to brief his counterparts in all 26 remaining EU states about Ireland’s concerns, namely:

Keeping the border open between the two parts of the island, and

Preserving the Republic’s position as a full member of the EU single market.

This initial work by then minister Flanagan laid the foundation of the consistent support Ireland has had for its position from all the EU institutions ever since and is the basis of the success of subsequent Irish governments.

Defeating the Tories took a higher priority for Starmer than finding a practical compromise in the UK national interest

The other notable insight from this book is not so positive. It concerns the leader of the UK Labour Party and likely future UK prime minister, Sir Keir Starmer.

In her final days as prime minister, Theresa May tried to assemble a majority in Parliament for a deal that would have kept the entire UK in the EU customs union, thereby mitigating or removing the need for customs posts either in ports, or on the land border in Ireland. For this, she needed the support, or abstention, of the opposition Labour Party. She offered Labour a deal on workers’ rights.

Raised obstacles

As Stephen Collins puts it: “Corbyn was relatively open to the deal, but Keir Starmer, who was in theory strongly pro-EU, raised obstacles at every turn.”

This was the last chance of a soft Brexit.

Defeating the Tories took a higher priority for Starmer than finding a practical compromise in the UK national interest.

The chaos in UK politics since then is traceable to that mistaken exercise of putting perceived party interest, before the interests of the country and of Britain’s neighbours.

The story does not create much confidence about the type of leadership one can expect from a future Labour government in the UK on European matters.