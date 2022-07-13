Prime cattle prices in Britain have moved ahead of those on offer in Northern Ireland.

Prices for finished cattle in Britain are edging upwards and have moved ahead of those on offer at NI factories.

Prime R4L grading cattle in Britain are typically making 454p to 456p/kg, with U3 grading animals close to 460p/kg.

With the current heatwave forecast to run in to next week, markets have been boosted by sales of steaks and forequarter beef for barbecues.

In contrast, local plants continue to talk the trade down and some have cut base quotes by 4p/kg, with quotes now standing at 416p to 424p/kg.

However, with the vast majority of supply coming from larger finishers, prices are holding firm around the 450p/kg mark for U-3 grades.

Lambs

In the sheep trade, factories have been quick to cut prices following the Eid Al-Adha festival, taking 10p to 15p/kg off lamb quotes, leaving them around the 590p/kg mark. However, supplies are tight on both sides of the Irish border as farmers look to wean lambs. Reports suggest 605p/kg is on offer for factory fit animals.

Read more

Beef Management: flies, BDGP and Tullamore Farm Open Day