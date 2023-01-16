After a brief break for Christmas and the new year, the British Charolais Society is getting ready for the 2023 pedigree sales season.

On Friday 20 January, members of the society will gather in Borderway Mart, Carlisle, for the second annual White Gold female Charolais sale, with the sale set to kick off at 12.30pm.

Thirty-seven served and maiden heifers will go under the hammer from some of the UK’s top herds, with the list of vendors and their number of entries below.

Entries

Harestone (4).

Brailes (1).

Thrunton (3).

Burraden (5).

Maerdy (5).

Silvermere (1).

Gretnahouse (3).

Moss (1).

Elgin (2).

Mornity (1).

Trefaldwyn (3).

Derryharney (1).

Balthayock (3).

Tweedale (4).

Celebrating 60 years of Charolais in the UK, the British Charolais Society will also hold a White Gold dinner on Thursday 19 January, with tickets available from its office.

Quality is set to be high following on from last year’s inaugural event, which saw a sale average of £4,779.60 and a top price of 18,000gns for Tweedale Rosemary.

The heifers on offer are bred from exciting sires including the Irish-bred Clenagh Lyle.

Online bidding is available through Harrison and Hetherington.