There is no shortage of candidates in the race to replace Boris Johnson as British Prime Minister, with former Defra secretary Liz Truss seen as one of the front-runners in the crowded field.
The right wing of the Tory party seem to be coalescing around Truss, and she has plenty of ministerial experience, including a two-year term at Defra. During that period, she didn’t make any great impression, other than a bizarre speech at the 2014 Tory party conference when she bemoaned the fact that the UK imported two-thirds of its cheese.
