Last week’s decision from the European Central Bank (ECB) to raise interest rates by half a percentage point was accompanied by a warning from president Christine Lagarde that there could be many more such hikes to come next year.
Last week, the Bank of England (BOE) also raised interest rates by half a percentage point. But that is pretty much where the similarity ends, with the outlook for the UK economy appearing grim for next year that the bank may not be able to increase rates much higher.
SHARING OPTIONS: