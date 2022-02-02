For a cattle sale to be certified for EU export, all livestock must be TB tested before the sale.

Pedigree livestock sales in Britain are becoming certified for EU export to allow breeders from NI to exhibit, Minister for Agriculture Edwin Poots has said.

The change stems from the requirements on a new export health certificate (EHC) which allows NI-origin livestock to return to NI straight away if they have been in Britain for 15 days or less.

Before that, rules which came into effect due to the NI protocol meant all livestock from NI had to complete a six-month residency period in Britain if they were not sold or were bought by another NI-based breeder.

Health status

However, the new EHC requires NI animals to “have no contact with animals of a lower health status” while at sales in Britain.

The only practical way around this is for sales to become registered as suitable for export to the EU.

“I am pleased to note that preparations for the approval and operation of cattle export assembly sales to EU standards are at an advanced stage across Great Britain, and that the publication of updated guidance is imminent,” said Minister Poots.

In response to a written question from North Antrim MLA Jim Allister, Minister Poots confirmed that “similar work” is ongoing for the approval of export centres for sheep.

For a cattle sale to be certified for EU export, all livestock must be TB tested before the sale. It is understood several breed societies in Britain are prepared to implement this rule for their premier sales.

This is because it allows NI breeders to participate, and it also potentially widens the sale’s customer base as all stock will be eligible for immediate export to both NI and the Republic of Ireland.