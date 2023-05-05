The official coronation of King Charles III takes place on Saturday.

The British sheep sector has been placed centre stage at the coronation celebrations of King Charles III on Saturday.

The National Sheep Association (NSA) of the UK has highlighted that as part of coronation proceedings, thousands of finely crafted woolen military uniforms will be worn and that lamb will be the feature ingredient on the official coronation menu.

The sheep association said that King Charles's support of UK sheep farmers and his love of lamb and mutton go back many years.

“The king has been a strong advocate for lamb and especially so for mutton - sheepmeat produced from older animals.

"In 2004, King Charles, alongside NSA, launched the mutton renaissance campaign, which promoted the eating of quality mutton, aiming to elevate the meat to the levels of enjoyment and consumption of lamb.

“The campaign brought farmers, abattoirs, chefs and retailers together and set minimum standards for ‘renaissance mutton’ ensuring its excellent eating quality and traceability,” a spokesperson said this week.

Sustainability

The NSA also highlighted that the sustainable farming methods used to rear sheep in the UK are “in tune with the king’s environmental values”.

It argued that the UK has produced sheep breeds that are adapted to their local conditions and so maintain and enhance that environment for us all to enjoy.

British wool will feature during the coronation celebrations, says the National Sheep Association (NSA) of the UK. \ Donal O'Leary

This celebration of sustainability, agricultural heritage and culture are also key elements of the British heritage sheep project, run by the NSA.

Bob Kennard from the heritage project said King Charles’s support for British lamb and mutton has shared a “positive message on behalf of the farming community”.

“His majesty has also championed small local abattoirs, which have been in long-term decline, yet are essential to the short supply chains which enable farmers to tell the story of their meat. His awareness of rural issues such as this will be highly appreciated by the communities living in these areas,” he added.

Wool

King Charles is also a patron of the UK’s ‘Campaign for wool’.

The NSA suggested that wool fibres have many beneficial properties, including its sustainable nature, its natural fire resistance and its hard-wearing qualities, which “make it well suited as a traditional fabric for military uniform, religious cloths and its use in instrument casing linings”.

Read more