The Brockagh Perth Blackface Sheepbreeders Association will hold its annual ewe sale in Brockagh Mart on Friday 10 September.

The association was formed in 2014 to promote the development of the Perth Blackface sheep in Co Donegal.

The association has in excess of 30 members and has been going strong since it held its first sale in October 2014.

This year’s female sale has an entry of 470 sheep comprising 246 ewe lambs and 224 hoggets.

The male sale is scheduled for 6 October, with up to 140 rams on show. The sale has become the go-to venue for quality Perth Blackface sheep.

Brockagh Mart postcode is F93 EY81. Enquiries to Phelim Molloy on 087-237 9631.