Brogan Brothers Machinery, headed up by Niall and Cathal Brogan, has recently taken on the distribution of the range of Avenger compact tractors in Ireland.

Built in India, the range is equipped with a Stage V Mitsubishi engine, twin hydraulic pumps, the option of Agri, industrial or lawn tyres and can be equipped with a front-end loader.

The manufacturer builds tractors from 20hp to 100hp, but at present, only the 26hp unit is Stage V. This unit weighs in at 1,120kg and has a starting price from €12,750, including VAT.

However, the Brogans explained that this range will be significantly expanded for the Irish market in 2023.

The first 15 units arrived into Ireland two weeks ago and 12 have already been retailed.

To date, seven dealers have been appointed nationwide, with several more to follow.

This new range of tractors is set to make its Irish debut at the National Ploughing Championships in Laois next week.