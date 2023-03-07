Trevor and Conor Phair with the junior and overall champion, Brogher Some Machine, sired by Goldies Icon that sold for £8,500 (€9,605.22). \ Shanon Kinahan

On Friday evening, 3 March, the members of the Northern Ireland Charolais Club, along with an array of visitors from around the country, gathered in Clogher Valley Mart, Co Tyrone, for their opening spring sale of 2023 which saw a 79% clearance rate.

The evening resulted in a perfect storm for Trevor Phair, Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh, when his October 2021-born bull sired by Goldies Icon secured the junior championship before going on to be tapped out as the overall champion of the evening.

To continue his success, Brogher Some Machine sold for the highest price on the night at £8,500 (€9,605.22) to a breeder in Scotland.

However, Phair’s success did not end there.

His fourth prizewinner Brogher Solo, born in October 2021 and sired by Balthayock Musketeer, sold for £5,000 (€5,650.13) to the same herd in Scotland as his stablemate.

Following closely behind was third prizewinner, Brogher Superboy, another Balthayock Musketeer son, this time born in November 2021 and securing £4,000 (€4,520.10).

Next highest price

With six bulls selling to the next highest price of £5,000 (€5,650.13) on the night, it was another success for David and Albert Connolly of the Brigadoon Charolais herd in Ballynahinch, Co Down, who hit this figure twice.

Connolly’s reserve senior champion, Brigadoon Scotsman, a May 2021-born Newhouse Maxamus son was the first bull of the night to secure this price and was followed by his stablemate, Brigadoon Statesman, a July 2021-born bull again sired by Newhouse Maxamus.

Following in their footsteps were P and V McDonald with September 2021-born Glencoe Sparky. The Newry, Co Down, duo’s bull was sired by Plexus.

Reserve junior champion

Next in line to secure the £5,000 sum was the reserve junior champion and reserve overall champion, Drumacritten Stuart from G Nelson.

The December 2021-born bull was sired by the well-known Clenagh Lyle who was bred by the Quinn family from Co Clare and who is already leaving a massive stamp on the pedigree world across Britain and Ireland.

The final bull to secure £5,000 on the night was L Johnston, Mountain Tomboy.

The February 2021-born bull was sired by Derrygiff Jester and was a third prize-winner on the night.

The £5,000s followed on with more great figures with the remaining bulls selling from £2,800 (€3,167.95) to £4,500 (€5,091.35).