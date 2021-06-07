Clive Jennings hosted the dispersal sale of his Limousin, Angus and commercial herds in Gort over the weekend with a few notable prices achieved on the day. Leading proceedings was the pedigree Limousin cow and her calf which sold for a combined figure of €10,200.

Selling first and taking home €6,100 was the seven-year-old cow, Brooklands Ivana. This five-star replacement cow is a daughter of the homebred AI sire Brooklands F0959 with Elegante Earl and Imperial on the dam’s side. In the ring beside her and selling for €4,100 was her seven-month-old heifer calf Brooklands Rebelette. This Ampertaine Majestic-sired calf boasted five stars on nearly all traits.

Next best pairing at €7,200 was for a cow and bull calf. Securing €3,200 was the Plumtree Fantastic first calver Brooklands Noelle. This five-star cow also features Queenshead Altea and Ronick Hawk in the lineage. Surpassing her price and selling for €4,000 was her seven-month-old bull calf Brooklands Rowan. The double five-star bull is a son of the popular easy calver Elderberry Galahad.

Best of the Limousin in-calf heifers was Brooklands Nisha who hit the market at €4,400.

In-calf heifer Brooklands Nisha sold for €4,400.

This December 2018-born heifer ranked five stars on the replacement index and featured Kaprico, Bavardage and Mas Du Clo in her pedigree.

In the commercial section a top price of €3,550 was achieved for a cow and heifer calf. This five-year-old Brooklands F0959 daughter sold with her extremely stylish Lodge Hamlet daughter at foot.

In the Angus section €5,800 led the prices, again for a cow and calf pair. Selling at €2,700 was the cow Goulding Princess N268. His seven-year-old cow is a daughter of Bosullow Elmark with Jeremy Eric of Bridgefoot the grandsire. Her six-month-old heifer calf proved one of the most sought over animals on the day, carrying five stars on the replacement index and selling for €3,100.