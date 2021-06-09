Brooklands Rebelette an October 2020 born heifer calf that sold for €4,100. Her dam sold for €6,100, making a combined sum of €10,200.

Clive Jennings hosted the dispersal sale of his Limousin, Angus and commercial herds in Gort over the weekend, with a few notable prices achieved on top of a 100% clearance rate.

Leading proceedings was a pedigree Limousin cow and her calf, which sold for a combined figure of €10,200.

Selling first and taking home €6,100 was the seven-year-old cow Brooklands Ivana. This five-star replacement cow is a daughter of the homebred AI sire Brooklands F0959, with Elegante Earl and Imperial on the dam’s side.

In the ring beside her and selling for €4,100 was her seven-month-old heifer calf Brooklands Rebelette. This Ampertaine Majestic-sired calf carries five stars on nearly all traits.

Next-best pairing at €7,200 was for a cow and bull calf. Securing €3,200 was the Plumtree Fantastic first-calver Brooklands Noelle.

This five-star cow also features Queenshead Altea and Ronick Hawk in the lineage.

Surpassing her price at €4,000 was her seven-month-old bull calf Brooklands Rowan.

The double five-star bull is a son of the popular easy-calver Elderberry Galahad.

Selling together for a price of €6,400 was Brookland Megan and her bull calf Brooklands Rufus. The three-year-old cow had a replacement index of €128, with a pedigree featuring Gamin, Bavardage and Mas Du Clo.

Sold back in-calf to AI bull Loyal, her November-born bull calf at foot is a son of Norman Inventor.

One of the first lots through the ring was the dam of Megan, Brooklands Jezebel. This November 2014-born cow sold alongside her November 2020-born Tomschoice Lexicon son for a price of €5,800. Carrying four stars on the replacement index, she sold back in-calf again to Tomschoice Lexicon.

Brooklands Megan who sold with her calf for €6,400.

Best of the Limousin in-calf heifers was Brooklands Nisha, hitting the market at €4,400. This December 2018-born heifer ranked five stars on the replacement index and is a daughter of Kaprico Eravelle and the previously mentioned Brooklands Jezebel.

In calf heifer Brooklands Nisha who sold for €4,400.

Brooklands Ivette and her bull calf Brooklands Royce were next in line, selling together for €4,700. The December 2020-born bull calf Royce is a five-star son of Plumtree Fantastic, with Queenshead Altea and Ronick Hawk both featuring in the seven-year-old dam’s lineage.

In the commercial section, a top combined price of €4,750 was achieved. Selling first was a 10-year-old Limousin cow by Ballyline Uppie, back in calf to Elite Icecream which met her reserve at €2,600. Selling directly after was her October 2020-born Elite Icecream heifer calf, securing a bid of €2,150.

The next-best price of €3,550 was achieved for a cow and heifer calf. This five-year-old Brooklands F0959 daughter sold, with her extremely stylish Lodge Hamlet daughter at foot.

Also hitting a high note was a nine-year-old Limousin cow by Gamin scanned in-calf to Elite Icecream that sold for €2,900.

In the Angus section, €5,800 led the prices, again for a cow and calf pair.

Selling at €2,700 was the cow Goulding Princess N268. This seven-year-old cow is a daughter of Bosullow Elmark, with Jeremy Eric of Bridgefoot the grandsire.

Goulding Princess N268 who sold for €2,700, with her autumn born heifer calf selling for €3,100.

Her six-month-old heifer calf proved one of the most sought-after animals, carrying five stars on the replacement index and selling for €3,100.

Next in line in the Angus ring was the cow and calf pair of Caulry K675 Pam and Brookfield Tania. This Netherallen Peter Pershore cow goes back to Drumdeevin Dancer with her November heifer by HF Rebel 53Y. Sold separately, they came into €2,100 each.

Selling for €2,200 was the October 2020-born Beryl Jamey daughter Brookfield Tara. She sold directly after her dam Portanes Linda, a Liss Man daughter who sold for €1,700.