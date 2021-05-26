West Cork breeder Clive Jennings is set for a full dispersal of his Brooklands Limousin, Angus and commercial herd on Saturday 5 June in Gort mart.

Clive will be a familiar face to many in the breeding game having secured top accolades across the beef-breeding industry. Due to circumstances beyond his control, being unable to replace land lost from an expired leasing agreement, his pedigree and commercial herd is set to be dispersed.

As this was not a planned sale, it will give breeders a real opportunity to buy into stock with proven track records at the top level for both breeding and showing. All animals have been AI-bred for nearly two decades, with the best of all breeds used.

The Brooklands Limousin herd was established in 1992 and has been a regular feature in the highlight reel from premier sales and shows.

The highlight for the herd came in 2012 when Brooklands F0951 secured the senior championship at the Limousin premier and sold for a massive €14,500 to a Welsh buyer.

A total of 21 lots of pedigree Limousin will be on offer across all ages, with sires used in recent years including Tomschoice Lexicon, Loyal, Norman Inventer, EBY and Plumtree Fantastic.

Fourteen pedigree Angus cattle will be on offer from the herd, which was only established back in 2014.

Speaking about the herd, Clive said: “I’m very broad minded and can admire a good beast in any breed, so once I saw a heifer calf back in 2014 I decided to buy into the Angus.”

Sires used recently on the Angus cattle include HF Rebel, Friarstown Ideal Pete and Beryl Jamie with success coming in top prices at club and society sales such as Bandon, Kilmallock and Kilkenny.

Clive has been breeding commercial cattle for nearly 40 years and many of his breeding accolades started here.

There are very few major championships for commercial cattle the Bandon man has not collected at one stage or another, from Tullamore to the winter fair and everything in between.

A total of six top-quality commercial lots will be offered and provide potential buyers a super opportunity to secure a show calf producer.

When asked about the type of cattle he likes to produce, Clive stated: “I like my cattle to look like peas in a pod. They need to be docile, have good length, style and produce a good calf every year. This dispersal sale in Gort will hopefully highlight these characteristics and is a serious opportunity for people who are looking to start up, expand or add something special for the shows.”

Further pictures and catalogue can be viewed on the Facebook page Millburn Livestock Services.