Any remaining farmers who have been affected by delays in getting Newrock-branded equipment should come forward in the coming days, Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) president David Brown has said.

At the start of September the UFU, along with the Irish Farmers Journal, hosted a meeting in Armagh for farmers who have paid out deposits, or in some cases paid in full, for Newrock-branded equipment to be supplied by DH Europe Ltd.

A follow-up meeting is planned in early October.

“We want to update the farmers on discussions we have had with various interested parties.

“Since the meeting other farmers have made contact, but if there is anyone else, we would like to hear from them. We want to do whatever we can to help,” said David Brown.

Farmers can contact James McCluggage at jmccluggage@ufuhq.com or David Wright at dwright@farmersjournal.ie.

Read more

Farmers explore options after Newrock delay