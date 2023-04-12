Costs are spiralling after the wettest March in decades. \ Philip Doyle

Severe, wet weather conditions are costing livestock farmers an estimated €80m per week in delayed turnout, extra feed demand and reduced output.

Feed costs are spiralling for dairy, sheep and suckler farmers who have been unable to turn out or were forced to rehouse their animals.

Fodder supplies are dwindling on farms in the south and southeast following the wettest March in decades. Silage prices range from €32 to €55/bale, depending on local scarcity.

Milk yields have dropped by over 2l/cow/day, according to the latest ICBF data.

Costs on some sheep farms have almost doubled as concentrate feeding has ramped up, while the harsh weather has pushed up mortality in outdoor lambing flocks.

There is a worry that the delay in first-cut silage fertiliser applications could have a severe impact on winter fodder supplies in 2023-24.

On tillage farms, only 50% of spring sowings are complete in some areas.

Meanwhile, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue is reconvening the national food and fodder security committee on Thursday.

